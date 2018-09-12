Rami Malek Hangs Out with Saoirse Ronan & Jake Gyllenhaal at Calvin Klein NYFW Show!

Rami Malek, Saoirse Ronan, and Jake Gyllenhaal hang out front row at the Calvin Klein Fashion Show on Tuesday night (September 11) at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

The actors all looked so stylish as they checked out the New York Fashion Week show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Other stars at the show included Laura Dern, Kate Bosworth, Gwendoline Christie, Judith Light, Jeff Goldblum, Mia Goth, Gus Kenworthy, Kiki Layne, Indya Moore, A$AP Rocky, Odell Beckham Jr, Kelsey Asbille, and Naomi Campbell.

Earlier this week, Jake stepped out to premiere his new movie The Sisters Brothers at TIFF in Toronto.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the fashion show…