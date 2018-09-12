Rihanna Arrives at JFK Ahead of 'Savage x Fenty' Fashion Show During NYFW!

Rihanna is ready to rock the runway!

The 30-year-old Anti pop superstar and fashion icon was spotted arriving at JFK airport ahead of her Savage X Fenty fashion show on Wednesday (September 12) during 2018 New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Rihanna and her entourage made her way through the airport ahead of her big show, which will be live-streamed. She carried a personalized bag with her as she headed out.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Rihanna‘s YouTube channel.