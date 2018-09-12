Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 9:35 pm

Rihanna Reigns At Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show During NYFW 2018!

Rihanna Reigns At Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show During NYFW 2018!

Rihanna always knows how to rock the runway!

The 30-year-old Anti pop icon and fashion mogul was in attendance at her Savage X Fenty show during 2018 New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna‘s muse and Fenty Beauty campaign star, Slick Woods, also hit the runway while pregnant.

The show included The BeatlesAbbey Road song “Because” and songs by Sevdaliza and Catnaap. Rihanna walked out to the sound of Nicolas Cage’s cover of Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender” from the Wild at Heart soundtrack.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing Chopard jewelry.

Watch the archived stream of the show below!
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 01
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 02
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 03
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 04
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 05
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 06
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 07
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 08
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 11
rihanna savage fenty nyfw september 2018 12

Photos: Splash News
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Pregnant Celebrities, Rihanna, Slick Woods

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr