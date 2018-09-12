Rihanna Reigns At Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show During NYFW 2018!

Rihanna always knows how to rock the runway!

The 30-year-old Anti pop icon and fashion mogul was in attendance at her Savage X Fenty show during 2018 New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

Rihanna‘s muse and Fenty Beauty campaign star, Slick Woods, also hit the runway while pregnant.

The show included The Beatles’ Abbey Road song “Because” and songs by Sevdaliza and Catnaap. Rihanna walked out to the sound of Nicolas Cage’s cover of Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender” from the Wild at Heart soundtrack.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing Chopard jewelry.

