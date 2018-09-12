Rihanna's Savage x Fenty NYFW Show Live Stream - Watch Now!

Rihanna is putting her Savage x Fenty lingerie line on display at her fashion show today, and you can watch the live stream right here!

The 30-year-old “Work” singer and businesswoman will showcase her collection during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.

Luckily for fans who can’t make it to the show, the event will live stream exclusively from Rihanna’s YouTube channel starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, as she announced on Instagram.

Rihanna‘s collection will be available to buy online after the show!

She’ll also be hosting a pop-up shop in New York City tomorrow. More details will be announced soon.

Watch below!



Enter the World of Savage X Fenty FW ’18 – LIVE