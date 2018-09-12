Selena Gomez Announces Launch of Puma's Defy x SG Collection

Selena Gomez models Puma‘s Defy x SG, a first peek into the SG x Puma collection launching this winter.

The 26-year-old “Back To You” singer co-created the sneaker, whose design is, like her, “daring, brave, unapologetic, and unafraid to defy standards,” according to a press release.

To celebrate the launch and the one-year-anniversary of the relationship between Selena and the global sports brand, Puma will donate $100,000 dollars to the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research, created by Selena in 2017 with the help of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. The fund helps support lupus research at the University of Southern California.

“To see the final product of something that you’ve worked on is a surreal feeling,” Selena said about the Defy x SG. “I’m so happy that people will be able to wear something I’ve designed, I hope everyone will love it as much as I do. Puma has decided to commemorate this launch and our one year anniversary by donating to a fund I started to support Lupus Research, which I am so grateful.”

The Defy x SG will be available on September 18 on Puma.com and at selected retailers worldwide.