Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 5:33 pm

Selena Gomez Announces Launch of Puma's Defy x SG Collection

Selena Gomez Announces Launch of Puma's Defy x SG Collection

Selena Gomez models Puma‘s Defy x SG, a first peek into the SG x Puma collection launching this winter.

The 26-year-old “Back To You” singer co-created the sneaker, whose design is, like her, “daring, brave, unapologetic, and unafraid to defy standards,” according to a press release.

To celebrate the launch and the one-year-anniversary of the relationship between Selena and the global sports brand, Puma will donate $100,000 dollars to the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research, created by Selena in 2017 with the help of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. The fund helps support lupus research at the University of Southern California.

“To see the final product of something that you’ve worked on is a surreal feeling,” Selena said about the Defy x SG. “I’m so happy that people will be able to wear something I’ve designed, I hope everyone will love it as much as I do. Puma has decided to commemorate this launch and our one year anniversary by donating to a fund I started to support Lupus Research, which I am so grateful.”

The Defy x SG will be available on September 18 on Puma.com and at selected retailers worldwide.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez announces launch of pumas defy x sg collection 01
selena gomez announces launch of pumas defy x sg collection 02
selena gomez announces launch of pumas defy x sg collection 03
selena gomez announces launch of pumas defy x sg collection 04
selena gomez announces launch of pumas defy x sg collection 05
selena gomez announces launch of pumas defy x sg collection 06

Photos: Puma
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr