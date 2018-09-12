Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez wore a bejeweled message in her hair while out to dinner last night – and it could be directed at one specific person.

While out in New York City on Tuesday (September 11), the 26-year-old entertainer was seen with the word “UGLY” bejeweled in her hair.

You may remember, back in June, designer Stefano Gabbana publicly called Selena “ugly” in an Instagram comment. Fans who have seen Selena‘s hairpiece are pointing to Gabbana as a possible recipient of the message. Selena has not made a public statement about the bejeweled message, nor about the Instagram comment.

