Top Stories
Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 9:22 am

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez wore a bejeweled message in her hair while out to dinner last night – and it could be directed at one specific person.

While out in New York City on Tuesday (September 11), the 26-year-old entertainer was seen with the word “UGLY” bejeweled in her hair.

You may remember, back in June, designer Stefano Gabbana publicly called Selena “ugly” in an Instagram comment. Fans who have seen Selena‘s hairpiece are pointing to Gabbana as a possible recipient of the message. Selena has not made a public statement about the bejeweled message, nor about the Instagram comment.

See photos of Selena’s look from last night in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez bejeweled ugly in her hair 01
selena gomez bejeweled ugly in her hair 02
selena gomez bejeweled ugly in her hair 03
selena gomez bejeweled ugly in her hair 04
selena gomez bejeweled ugly in her hair 05
selena gomez bejeweled ugly in her hair 06
selena gomez bejeweled ugly in her hair 07

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Mariano

    SG is no oil painting either…