Wed, 12 September 2018 at 2:36 pm

Sofia Richie Turns Heads In Hot Pink Dress in NYC

Sofia Richie Turns Heads In Hot Pink Dress in NYC

Sofia Richie shows off her gorgeous earrings while heading to the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 Runway Show held at Pier 17 in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (September 12).

The 20-year-old model wore a silver-and-suntan tulle embroidered bodysuit from the Transeason 2018 Michael Kors Collection, with a chino plaid wool blazer and wool trousers, both from the Fall 2018 Michael Kors Collection for the runway show.

Just the night before, Sofia was spotted leaving her hotel in a high fashion pink dress for an event.

Later on, she switched up her look to leopard pants and a tee for another event.

Getty
