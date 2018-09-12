'Supergirl' to Be DC's New Focus as Henry Cavill Exits 'Superman' (Report)

New information has emerged after news broke that Henry Cavill is reportedly leaving his role as Superman in the DC Universe.

THR has updated their bombshell story, saying that Warner Bros. is now shifting their focus towards a Supergirl movie. The film will be an origin story.

According to the original DC Comics, Supergirl would be a teen in her origin story meaning at that time, Superman (aka Kal-El) would only be an infant. This would take Henry‘s Superman out of the equation completely based on this timeline of events.

Furthermore, Deadline is now reporting that Warner Bros. is mulling over a complete change in direction in the Superman franchise and pondering casting Michael B. Jordan in the role sometime in the future.

According to reports, Warner Bros. and Henry‘s reps were trying to negotiate a contract for his appearance in next year’s Shazam! when talks fell apart.