Top Stories
Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 10:36 am

'Supergirl' to Be DC's New Focus as Henry Cavill Exits 'Superman' (Report)

'Supergirl' to Be DC's New Focus as Henry Cavill Exits 'Superman' (Report)

New information has emerged after news broke that Henry Cavill is reportedly leaving his role as Superman in the DC Universe.

THR has updated their bombshell story, saying that Warner Bros. is now shifting their focus towards a Supergirl movie. The film will be an origin story.

According to the original DC Comics, Supergirl would be a teen in her origin story meaning at that time, Superman (aka Kal-El) would only be an infant. This would take Henry‘s Superman out of the equation completely based on this timeline of events.

Furthermore, Deadline is now reporting that Warner Bros. is mulling over a complete change in direction in the Superman franchise and pondering casting Michael B. Jordan in the role sometime in the future.

According to reports, Warner Bros. and Henry‘s reps were trying to negotiate a contract for his appearance in next year’s Shazam! when talks fell apart.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Henry Cavill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr