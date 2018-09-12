Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 3:56 pm

Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Predict AMA Winners During Hike - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Predict AMA Winners During Hike - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran may be competition at the upcoming American Music Awards but it’s not affecting their friendship!

After the nominees were revealed, the longtime pals headed out on a hike to dicuss the upcoming award show…and tease each other a little bit!

“Hey Taylor, the AMA nominations just came out. It’s me, you and Drake,” Ed said in the video.

“You’re going to win,” the duo said in unison before rethinking things and agreeing, “Drake‘s gonna win!”

In the caption, Taylor added, “Safe to say whoever wins the AMA for fav pop/rock album will be an artist who writes songs about love and heartbreak 😂 YOU get to decide who it’ll be.”

Check out the entire video below…
