Wed, 12 September 2018 at 11:26 am

The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Explains Domestic Battery Arrest

Amanda Stanton is explaining her arrest in Las Vegas for domestic battery.

Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance,” Amanda’s rep told Us Weekly. “That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and [her boyfriend] Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

If you don’t know, Amanda competed on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor and she got engaged, and later split from, Josh Murray after an appearance on season three of Bachelor in Paradise. She also dated Robby Hayes during another stint on Bachelor in Paradise.
