Wed, 12 September 2018 at 10:14 am

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Grayston Leonard

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Grayston Leonard

Bekah Martinez, who has made headlines several times since she competed on Arie‘s season of The Bachelor, is pregnant!

The 23-year-old former contestant on the reality show revealed that she and her boyfriend of seven months, Grayston Leonard, found out the news three months into their relationship.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’ I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive,” Bekah told PureWow.

“It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long. I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom,” Bekah said.

She’s due in January. Congrats on the wonderful news!
  • cuzjcacjo

    definitely trust tests from the dollar tree