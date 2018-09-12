Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 6:37 pm

'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' Releases Official Trailer - Watch!

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs just released an official trailer, which you can watch right here!

Ballad is a six-part Western anthology film by Joel and Ethan Coen, and is a series of tales about the American frontier. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.

The cast includes Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, Jonjo O’Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Tom Waits, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root and Willie Watson.

The film also received the Best Screenplay award at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will be released in select theaters and on Netflix on November 16.

Watch below!
Photos: Netflix
