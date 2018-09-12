Top Stories
Wed, 12 September 2018 at 2:20 am

The Ladies of 'Assassination Nation' Premiere Their Movie at TIFF 2018!

Abra, Odessa Young, Hari Nef, and Suki Waterhouse buddy up on the red carpet as they step out for the premiere of their upcoming movie Assassination Nation on Tuesday night (September 11) at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The ladies were also joined at the premiere by their fellow co-star Colman Domingo and the movie’s director Sam Levinson as they stepped out at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

In Assassination Nation, a group of high-school girls watch their whole town “lose its motherfucking mind” after an anonymous hacker starts distributing private information about its residents.

The film is set to hit theaters on September 21 – Watch the trailer here!

