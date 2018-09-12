Viola Davis Says She Regrets Role in 'The Help' - Find Out Why

Viola Davis has made the reveal that she regrets her Oscar nominated work in The Help.

“Have I ever done roles that I’ve regretted? I have, and The Help is on that list,” Viola told the New York Times.

Viola was nominated for an Oscar for her work in the movie in 2012. Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain were also nominated, and Octavia ended up winning the Supporting Actress Academy Award.

Viola explained, “I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard. I know Aibileen [the role played by Davis]. I know Minny [the role played by Spencer]. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie.”

“The friendships that I formed are ones that I’m going to have for the rest of my life,” Viola added. “I had a great experience with these other actresses, who are extraordinary human beings. And I could not ask for a better collaborator than [director] Tate Taylor.”