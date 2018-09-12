Top Stories
Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

What Should Henry Cavill Do Next After His Exit From 'Superman'? Let Just Jared Know!

News broke earlier today that Henry Cavill would reportedly be leaving his role as Superman in the Warner Bros/DC Universe films, and fans are devastated at the news.

We want to hear from you, Just Jared readers. What do you want to see Henry do next in his life and career!

We’re going to record all of the responses and we’ll pick a few to highlight and post right here in this post on Just Jared!

You have one week, until September 19 at 11:30 am ET, to record your response. You can respond as many times as you want, and multiple responses with the same answer may up your chances of getting seen and published!

Fill out the form below and let us know what you want to see Henry Cavill do next with his career!
