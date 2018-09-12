Top Stories
Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 11:43 pm

Who Won 'World of Dance' Season Two?

Who Won 'World of Dance' Season Two?

World of Dance has a new winner!

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, Derek Hough, and host Jenna Dewan announced the winning act of their hit dance competition show on Wednesday night (September 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

During the finale, the remaining four acts – Michael Dameski, S-Rank, Charity and Andres, and The Lab – performed for the judges a few last times and received their final scores of the season determining the new winner.

The winning act took home a whopping $1 million grand prize.

And the winner is…

The Lab
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Derek Hough, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, World of Dance

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr