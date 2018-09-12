Who Won 'World of Dance' Season Two?

World of Dance has a new winner!

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, Derek Hough, and host Jenna Dewan announced the winning act of their hit dance competition show on Wednesday night (September 12).

During the finale, the remaining four acts – Michael Dameski, S-Rank, Charity and Andres, and The Lab – performed for the judges a few last times and received their final scores of the season determining the new winner.

The winning act took home a whopping $1 million grand prize.

And the winner is…

The Lab