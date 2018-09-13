Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 5:14 pm

Aaron Paul Joins HBO's 'Westworld' for Season 3!

Aaron Paul Joins HBO's 'Westworld' for Season 3!

Aaron Paul has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of HBO’s Westworld!

Details for the 39-year-old actor’s role are not yet known, but Deadline reports that he will be a series regular.

Aaron rose to fame with his Emmy-winning role on Breaking Bad and he went on to star in the Hulu series The Path. He is currently shooting the Apple drama Are You Sleeping.

Westworld has been a big hit for HBO and the second season earned 21 Emmy nominations. The show already won three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Paul, Television, Westworld

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr