Aaron Paul Joins HBO's 'Westworld' for Season 3!

Aaron Paul has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of HBO’s Westworld!

Details for the 39-year-old actor’s role are not yet known, but Deadline reports that he will be a series regular.

Aaron rose to fame with his Emmy-winning role on Breaking Bad and he went on to star in the Hulu series The Path. He is currently shooting the Apple drama Are You Sleeping.

Westworld has been a big hit for HBO and the second season earned 21 Emmy nominations. The show already won three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys!