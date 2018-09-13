Andrew Cuomo Defeats Cynthia Nixon in Primary for N.Y. Governor

Cynthia Nixon‘s race for governor of New York is over.

The former Sex and the City actress lost the Democratic primary bid to Andrew Cuomo as he runs for a third run as Governor on Thursday (September 13). She had the support of many celebs and people all over the country as she head into the primary election.

The Associated Press projected Andrew the winner just 30 minutes after the polls closed. With about 30% of the precincts reporting, Andrew led Cynthia 66.5 percent to 33.5 percent, or 365,384 votes to 184,594.

In November, Cuomo will challenge Republican candidate Mark Molinaro in the last race for Governor of New York.