Anna Kendrick & More Celebs Stop By Vaninty Fair & Saks Fifth Avenue's Party!

Anna Kendrick arrives in style at the Vanity Fair and Saks Fifth Avenue celebrate Vanity Fair’s Best-Dressed 2018 on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.

So many other celebs were in attendance including actor Michiel Huisman, reality star Caitlyn Jenner with Sophia Hutchins, OITNB‘s Dascha Polanco, among others!

Also seen taking photos at the event were Shanina Shaik, Georgia Fowler, Josephine Skriver, Olivia Palermo with Johannes Huebl, designer Christian Siriano, Petra Nemcova, Sean O’Pry, Charlotte McKinney, Hannah Bronfman, Lais Ribeiro, Michelle Wolf, Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe, Jasmine Sanders, Sara Sampaio, Maria Sharapova, Gretchen Mol, Helena Christensen, Margarita Levieva, Gigi Gorgeous, and Brandon Thomas Lee.