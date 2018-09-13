Ashley Graham Joins Gigi & Bella Hadid on Michael Kors Runway!

Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 12:32 am

Ashley Graham struts her way down the runway in colorful fish-printed dress as she walks the Michael Kors Fashion Show on Wednesday afternoon (September 12) at Pier 17 in New York City.

The 30-year-old model was joined on the runway by fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid along with Joan Smalls as they showed off the designer’s new beach-themed collection.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham

Later that night, Gigi and Bella hit the runway for Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty lingerie show!

10+ pictures inside of the ladies on the runway…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Michael Kors

