Ashley Graham Joins Gigi & Bella Hadid on Michael Kors Runway!

Ashley Graham struts her way down the runway in colorful fish-printed dress as she walks the Michael Kors Fashion Show on Wednesday afternoon (September 12) at Pier 17 in New York City.

The 30-year-old model was joined on the runway by fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid along with Joan Smalls as they showed off the designer’s new beach-themed collection.

Later that night, Gigi and Bella hit the runway for Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty lingerie show!

