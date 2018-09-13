'Big Brother' 2018: Top 5 Contestants Revealed!
The are only five contestants left in the Big Brother house following a double eviction episode!
Two of the houseguests were sent to the jury house on Thursday (September 13) and one of them did not see it coming at all.
WHO WENT HOME? See who got evicted during the special night
There are less than two weeks left in the game and two more contestants will be sent home next week. A special eviction episode is happening on Wednesday and then another eviction will happen on the regularly scheduled night on Thursday.
Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 7 contestants on Big Brother season 20…
