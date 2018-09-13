Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 12:49 pm

Billy Eichner Let's Everyone Know That Emma Stone Doesn't Have Instagram - Watch Now!

Billy Eichner Let's Everyone Know That Emma Stone Doesn't Have Instagram - Watch Now!

Emma Stone doesn’t have an Instagram account, and it’s the main focus of her guest appearance on Billy Eichner‘s Billy on the Street!

During the appearance, Billy stopped random people on the street to let them know that Emma has chosen to stay off of the social media platform.

“You don’t have an Instagram?” one fan responded. “Why not? How do you keep in touch with the latest things?… Everything and everyone is on there. Will Smith just made an Instagram!”

“You need to make an Instagram. To show people where you are, obviously,” another added.

Watch the fun segment below!
