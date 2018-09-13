Brooklyn Beckham Adopts Adorable New Puppy!

Brooklyn Beckham poses for the cameras as he runs some errands on Wednesday afternoon (September 12) in London, England.

The 19-year-old rising photographer kept things cool in a striped, white long-sleeved shirt and black trousers for his outing.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn took to Instagram to introduce fans to his adorable new pup named Fig!

“Meet my new baby 🌷 Fig Beckham,” Brooklyn captioned the below photo.

If you missed it, Brooklyn also debuted his new chest tattoo!

Meet Fig below!