Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 9:12 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Adopts Adorable New Puppy!

Brooklyn Beckham poses for the cameras as he runs some errands on Wednesday afternoon (September 12) in London, England.

The 19-year-old rising photographer kept things cool in a striped, white long-sleeved shirt and black trousers for his outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham

Earlier this week, Brooklyn took to Instagram to introduce fans to his adorable new pup named Fig!

“Meet my new baby 🌷 Fig Beckham,” Brooklyn captioned the below photo.

If you missed it, Brooklyn also debuted his new chest tattoo!

Meet Fig below!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham

