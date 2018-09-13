Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 6:59 pm

Cardi B Endorses Cynthia Nixon After Nicki Minaj Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Governor of N.Y.

Cardi B Endorses Cynthia Nixon After Nicki Minaj Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Governor of N.Y.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved in a public feud recently and they are expressing their differing views on politics amid the N.Y. State primary elections.

The rappers both spoke out on social media to reveal the Democratic nominees that they are supporting.

Nicki is supporting the candidacy of incumbent Andrew Cuomo for Governor, Kathy Kochul for Lieutenant Governor, and Letitia James for Attorney General. The night before the election, she tweeted, “‼️‼️‼️New Yorkers & all NYCHA residents its time to get JUSTICE, VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James. They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls‼️‼️‼️”

Cardi is throwing her support behind Cynthia Nixon for Governor, Jumaane Williams for Lieutenant Gorernor, and Zephyr Teachout for Attorney General. She wrote on Instagram, “Polls close around 8PM .NEW YORKERS VOTE NOW !!!!!! #cynthia #jumaane”
