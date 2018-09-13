Cher Reveals Why She Hasn't Seen 'Mamma Mia 2' Yet
Cher is on the cover of Attitude magazine’s October 2018 issue, which is now available in print and online editions.
Here’s what the 72-year-old superstar had to share with the mag…
On looking so young in Mamma Mia 2: “Make-up. Five pounds of make-up. Also the director really liked me, and I think he took extra special care to light me. That has a lot to do with it. He was wonderful.”
On why she hasn’t seen the whole movie yet: “I didn’t really see the whole movie because I’m not quite ready. And I will see it at some point. I don’t really love seeing my movies right away.”
On the appeal of ABBA’s music: “ABBA songs are a lot harder to sing than one might imagine. They’re much more intricate, they’re much more substantive. I think that people love ABBA, but I’m not so sure they appreciate them on a musical level. I don’t think they ask themselves, ‘Why am I loving this?’”
