Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 11:42 am

Cher Reveals Why She Hasn't Seen 'Mamma Mia 2' Yet

Cher Reveals Why She Hasn't Seen 'Mamma Mia 2' Yet

Cher is on the cover of Attitude magazine’s October 2018 issue, which is now available in print and online editions.

Here’s what the 72-year-old superstar had to share with the mag…

On looking so young in Mamma Mia 2: “Make-up. Five pounds of make-up. Also the director really liked me, and I think he took extra special care to light me. That has a lot to do with it. He was wonderful.”

On why she hasn’t seen the whole movie yet: “I didn’t really see the whole movie because I’m not quite ready. And I will see it at some point. I don’t really love seeing my movies right away.”

On the appeal of ABBA’s music: “ABBA songs are a lot harder to sing than one might imagine. They’re much more intricate, they’re much more substantive. I think that people love ABBA, but I’m not so sure they appreciate them on a musical level. I don’t think they ask themselves, ‘Why am I loving this?’”

For more from Cher, visit Attitude.co.uk.
Just Jared on Facebook
cher attitude magazine 01

Credit: Machado Cicala/Attitude
Posted to: Cher, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr