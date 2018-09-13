Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera was at the same party as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj when their fight went down, and she’s speaking out about what went down.

“I wish I would have seen this juiciness go down! I’m so that person who’s like, ‘What’s going on? What happened?’” Christina said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Christina was performing on stage while the fight apparently happened.

“When I got offstage, it took a while for me to actually find out. We got off stage and I didn’t feel like there was any drama. We went to a hotel room where I could change and de-stress. Next thing I know, I hear shoes were flying. I don’t even know! But my hairdresser was like, ‘I think you’re going to be interested in something that happened while you were onstage.’ I was like, ‘What happened?’” Christina said.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, my God! I’m just sad I didn’t get a front row seat!’” she added. “That’s where the real show was! Damn!”