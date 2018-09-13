Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

It’s a very somber night for Cynthia Nixon.

After it was revealed that the 52-year-old actress lost the Democratic primary bid to Andrew Cuomo for Governor of New York, Cynthia took to Twitter on Thursday night (September 13) to share her words of encouragement and thanks for her supporters.

“While the result tonight wasn’t what we had hoped for, I’m not discouraged. I’m inspired. I hope you are too. We have fundamentally changed the political landscape in this state,” Cynthia started off her thread of tweets.

Cynthia continued: “This is more than just a campaign – this is a movement. The movement we’re building isn’t just about one candidate, or one election. It’s about offering a vision of the way things COULD work, if only we have the leadership and the political courage to make it a reality.”

“Thank you all for believing and fighting and leaving it all on the field,” Cynthia concluded. “We started something here in New York, and it doesn’t end today. This is just the beginning. And I know that together, we will win this fight.”

