Top Stories
Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 1:31 am

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to 'Harry Potter' Memes on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to 'Harry Potter' Memes on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Daniel Radcliffe is reacting to Harry Potter memes!

The 29-year-old The Lifespan of a Fact actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening (September 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Radcliffe

During Daniel‘s appearance, Jimmy gave him a chance to react to some popular Harry Potter memes.

“I don’t seek them out,” he joked. “I feel like I should be educated.”

He also revealed how he’s going to manage Fantasy football leagues while doing Sunday performances on Broadway. Watch him react below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC
Posted to: Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter, Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr