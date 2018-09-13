Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to 'Harry Potter' Memes on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Daniel Radcliffe is reacting to Harry Potter memes!

The 29-year-old The Lifespan of a Fact actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening (September 12).

During Daniel‘s appearance, Jimmy gave him a chance to react to some popular Harry Potter memes.

“I don’t seek them out,” he joked. “I feel like I should be educated.”

He also revealed how he’s going to manage Fantasy football leagues while doing Sunday performances on Broadway. Watch him react below!