Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to 'Harry Potter' Memes on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!
Daniel Radcliffe is reacting to Harry Potter memes!
The 29-year-old The Lifespan of a Fact actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening (September 12).
During Daniel‘s appearance, Jimmy gave him a chance to react to some popular Harry Potter memes.
“I don’t seek them out,” he joked. “I feel like I should be educated.”
He also revealed how he’s going to manage Fantasy football leagues while doing Sunday performances on Broadway. Watch him react below!