Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 12:54 pm

Dinah Jane Joins Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign at Nylon's Rebel Fashion Party

Dinah Jane Joins Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign at Nylon's Rebel Fashion Party

Dinah Jane steps out for NYLON’s Annual Rebel Fashion Party held at Gramercy Park Hotel on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.

The 21-year-old singer met up with her former 5H bandmate Lauren Jauregui and her boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign inside the party.

Earlier in the week, Dinah and Ty performed her upcoming solo single, “Bottled Up”. The single will be out later this month on streaming services.

Laura Marano, Lennon Stella, Amanda Steele were also at the party.

Photos: Getty
