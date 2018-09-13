Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 4:56 pm

Dove Cameron Says Instagram Is Like 'A Quick Fix'

Dove Cameron Says Instagram Is Like 'A Quick Fix'

Dove Cameron is on the cover of King Kong Magazine‘s Issue 6, hitting newsstands on October 12.

Here’s what the 22-year-old actress and singer had to say…

On spirituality: “Spirituality is related to magick and can only be felt through energy…to be enlightened, to get us closer to this silent essence, truth of what it means to be alive, to be enlightened…that’s magick. I feel magick everywhere I go, everything I sense and perceive…”

On youth: “Um, I view youth as sort of meaningless…I’ve never felt attached to youth, or afraid to lose it or identify with it.”

On social media: “Instagram is like sugar! A quick fix, an immediate synapse fire to start up your chemicals so you feel good now, and a terrible crash later…Instagram leaves you confused about why you feel low.”

Dove has been binded to a Disney image, and a positive public experience coming of age as a Disney star, two rare experiences in our world – it’s empowering to see her break out of her chains to re-control her narrative, take ownership of her sexuality as a young woman and enter the world of King Kong Magazine, and become something more out-of-this world and disturbing. This is her first real Fashion moment, and we were happy to give that to her,” says editor Alex Kazemi.

For more from Dove, visit KingKongMagazine.com.
dove cameron king kong magazine 2018 01
dove cameron king kong magazine 2018 02
dove cameron king kong magazine 2018 03
dove cameron king kong magazine 2018 04

Credit: Eli Russell Linnetz; Photos: King Kong Magazine
Posted to: Dove Cameron

