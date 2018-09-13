Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 3:19 pm

Emma Stone & Justin Theroux Bring 'Maniac' to London for World Premiere!

Emma Stone and Justin Theroux step out for the world premiere of their brand new Netflix series Maniac held at the Southbank Centre on Thursday (September 13) in London, England.

The show’s director, Cary Fukunaga, was also in attendance at the premiere event.

Maniac, which also stars Jonah Hill, will begin streaming on September 21 on Netflix. Be sure to check it out!

If you missed it, Emma made an appearance on Billy on the Street and it’s too funny!

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.
