Emma Stone & Justin Theroux Bring 'Maniac' to London for World Premiere!

Emma Stone and Justin Theroux step out for the world premiere of their brand new Netflix series Maniac held at the Southbank Centre on Thursday (September 13) in London, England.

The show’s director, Cary Fukunaga, was also in attendance at the premiere event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

Maniac, which also stars Jonah Hill, will begin streaming on September 21 on Netflix. Be sure to check it out!

If you missed it, Emma made an appearance on Billy on the Street and it’s too funny!

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.