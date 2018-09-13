Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 6:08 pm

Emmys 2018 Hosts Colin Jost & Michael Che Roll Out the Red Carpet!

Colin Jost and Michael Che roll out the red carpet for the upcoming 2018 Emmy Awards on Thursday (September 13) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The guys are hosting the show on Monday the 17th, so make sure to tune in on NBC!

Colin and Michael are best known for being the co-anchors on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update.

Colin admits that he’s nervous for the upcoming gig. He told NPR, “I’m thinking about it in advance. That’s more nerve racking than when you’re actually out on stage.”

Michael added, “You can’t be nervous. It’s comedy. If I was a fireman I’d be scared. Firemen should be afraid. … But for comedy, we’re literally going out there and we’re just going to tell some jokes and people are going to like them or not. There’s nothing to be afraid of.”
