Eric McCormack Gets Support From 'Will & Grace' Co-Stars at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Eric McCormack is receiving a big honor!

The 55-year-old Will & Grace actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (September 13) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eric McCormack

“The only reason I am here today is because 20 years ago Max Mutchnick and David Kohan (the creators of Will & Grace) trusted me with the role of a lifetime. NBC trusted me. And eventually a whole community, the LGBTQ community, trusted me with their story and I am so grateful for the rest of my life,” he said during his speech.

Eric was joined by co-stars Megan Mullally, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes at the event.

“Next year will be our 25th year together and make no mistake, I would not be here on this podium in front of this star without her overwhelming belief in me and in us and in the future. This is a tribute to our journey from the moment we met, through to Los Angeles, through to this day. This is ours,” he also said.

Michael Douglas introduced Eric at the ceremony, who also guested on Will & Grace.

“Over the course of that week I came to know a real pro. A man of the theatre, and a gifted comedian who came to this town with a knowledge of, and respect for, those who had come before him,” he said.

Congrats, Eric!