Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 2:59 pm

Gigi Hadid & Sister Bella Head To Another Fashion Show Together in NYC

Gigi Hadid & Sister Bella Head To Another Fashion Show Together in NYC

Gigi Hadid wears an all white look while leaving a fashion meeting with sister Bella in New York City earlier in the week.

The two model siblings have taken over New York Fashion Week this season by walking in a lot of fashion shows.

Together they hit the runway for Prabal Gurung, Anna Sui, Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, and their latest was last night’s Savage x Fenty fashion show.

Gigi and Bella also stepped out for several fashion week parties, including Harper’s Bazaar ICONS, and the Business of Fashion event earlier this week.

Check out 40+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid
Just Jared on Facebook
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 01
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 02
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 03
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 04
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 05
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 06
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 07
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 08
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 09
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 10
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 11
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 12
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 13
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 14
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 15
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 16
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 17
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 18
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 19
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 20
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 21
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 22
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 23
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 24
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 25
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 26
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 27
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 28
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 29
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 30
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 31
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 32
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 33
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 34
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 35
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 36
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 37
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 38
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 39
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 40
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 41
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 42
bella gigi hadid exit fashion mtg nyc 43

Photos: BackGridUSA
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr