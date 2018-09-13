Gigi Hadid & Sister Bella Head To Another Fashion Show Together in NYC

Gigi Hadid wears an all white look while leaving a fashion meeting with sister Bella in New York City earlier in the week.

The two model siblings have taken over New York Fashion Week this season by walking in a lot of fashion shows.

Together they hit the runway for Prabal Gurung, Anna Sui, Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, and their latest was last night’s Savage x Fenty fashion show.

Gigi and Bella also stepped out for several fashion week parties, including Harper’s Bazaar ICONS, and the Business of Fashion event earlier this week.

