Gina Rodriguez Heads Out After Directing an Episode of 'Jane the Virgin'!

Gina Rodriguez is looking happy after work!

The 34-year-old Jane The Virgin star was seen strolling through the street after directing an episode of her hit show on Wednesday (September 12) in Venice Beach, Calif.

Gina looked chic in a pair of Old Navy Rockstar jeans as she made her way out for the day.

Gina stars in the upcoming Smallfoot, about a Yeti who is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist. Watch a featurette from the upcoming animated adventure film right here!