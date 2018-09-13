Hailey Baldwin Steps Out To Celebrate Her New Role as BareMinerals Ambassador

Hailey Baldwin is one of the new BareMinerals ambassadors!

The 21-year-old model stepped out for a launch event in New York City on Thursday afternoon (September 13) to celebrate her new role.

The other new faces for the brand include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright.

“Becoming a BareMinerals ambassador is a natural fit because it aligns perfectly with how I choose to live my life,” Hailey shared about the partnership in a statement.

She adds, “Clean beauty in all its forms is important to me and I love the fact that BareMinerals can deliver on this promise and still create products that are amazing for skin.”