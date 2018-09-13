Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 2:23 pm

Hailey Baldwin Steps Out To Celebrate Her New Role as BareMinerals Ambassador

Hailey Baldwin Steps Out To Celebrate Her New Role as BareMinerals Ambassador

Hailey Baldwin is one of the new BareMinerals ambassadors!

The 21-year-old model stepped out for a launch event in New York City on Thursday afternoon (September 13) to celebrate her new role.

The other new faces for the brand include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright.

“Becoming a BareMinerals ambassador is a natural fit because it aligns perfectly with how I choose to live my life,” Hailey shared about the partnership in a statement.

She adds, “Clean beauty in all its forms is important to me and I love the fact that BareMinerals can deliver on this promise and still create products that are amazing for skin.”
Photos: INSTARImages.com
