Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Called 'Invented Conflict' in New Report

In yet another twist in the saga, TMZ is now reporting that Henry Cavill and the Superman drama is not totally real…calling the story “invented conflict.”

If you don’t know, it was revealed yesterday that Henry was apparently done playing Superman after it was revealed that he and Warner Bros. could not come to terms on a contract for a cameo appearance in next year’s Shazam!.

Then, Henry posted a cryptic video that seemingly indicated that he was still down to play Superman.

TMZ is saying that because there’s no Superman movie in the works, there’s been no real discussion about the future of the role. In addition, the report now says that “if and when the next ‘Superman’ project is greenlit, Cavill along with others would be in play.” The door isn’t completely closed, especially if the next Superman director were to want him in the role and Warner Bros. could agree on the contract.