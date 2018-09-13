Irina Shayk Helps Gigi Hadid Celebrate Her New Messika Jewelry Collection

Irina Shayk joins Gigi Hadid at the Messika By Gigi Hadid New Collection Launch held at Milk Studios on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The two models were joined by Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, Jasmine Tookes, Halima Aden, Jordan Barrett, Maria Borges, Poppy, J Alexander, Law Roach, and more to celebrate the 22-year-old’s collaboration with the brand.

Reflecting two strong women, the Messika by Gigi Hadid My Soul line reflects a sensual bohemian style. My Soul marks a new direction from the Move Addiction collection with its decidedly punk rock connotations.

The My Soul collection is available for pre-order on Messika.com now, and will then be available in Messika stores worldwide starting September 30th.

40+ pics inside from the party…