Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 1:21 pm

Irina Shayk Helps Gigi Hadid Celebrate Her New Messika Jewelry Collection

Irina Shayk Helps Gigi Hadid Celebrate Her New Messika Jewelry Collection

Irina Shayk joins Gigi Hadid at the Messika By Gigi Hadid New Collection Launch held at Milk Studios on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The two models were joined by Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, Jasmine Tookes, Halima Aden, Jordan Barrett, Maria Borges, Poppy, J Alexander, Law Roach, and more to celebrate the 22-year-old’s collaboration with the brand.

Reflecting two strong women, the Messika by Gigi Hadid My Soul line reflects a sensual bohemian style. My Soul marks a new direction from the Move Addiction collection with its decidedly punk rock connotations.

The My Soul collection is available for pre-order on Messika.com now, and will then be available in Messika stores worldwide starting September 30th.

40+ pics inside from the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid messika launch event 01
gigi hadid messika launch event 02
gigi hadid messika launch event 03
gigi hadid messika launch event 04
gigi hadid messika launch event 05
gigi hadid messika launch event 06
gigi hadid messika launch event 07
gigi hadid messika launch event 08
gigi hadid messika launch event 09
gigi hadid messika launch event 10
gigi hadid messika launch event 11
gigi hadid messika launch event 12
gigi hadid messika launch event 13
gigi hadid messika launch event 14
gigi hadid messika launch event 15
gigi hadid messika launch event 16
gigi hadid messika launch event 17
gigi hadid messika launch event 18
gigi hadid messika launch event 19
gigi hadid messika launch event 20
gigi hadid messika launch event 21
gigi hadid messika launch event 22
gigi hadid messika launch event 23
gigi hadid messika launch event 24
gigi hadid messika launch event 25
gigi hadid messika launch event 26
gigi hadid messika launch event 27
gigi hadid messika launch event 28
gigi hadid messika launch event 29
gigi hadid messika launch event 30
gigi hadid messika launch event 31
gigi hadid messika launch event 32
gigi hadid messika launch event 33
gigi hadid messika launch event 34
gigi hadid messika launch event 35
gigi hadid messika launch event 36
gigi hadid messika launch event 37
gigi hadid messika launch event 38
gigi hadid messika launch event 39
gigi hadid messika launch event 40
gigi hadid messika launch event 41
gigi hadid messika launch event 42
gigi hadid messika launch event 43
gigi hadid messika launch event 44
gigi hadid messika launch event 45

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Halima Aden, Irina Shayk, J Alexander, Jasmine Tookes, Jordan Barrett, Law Roach, Maria Borges, mohammed hadid, Poppy, Teyana Taylor, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr