Is There a 'The Predator' End Credits Scene?

The Predator is hitting theaters in just a few hours and we have the scoop on if there’s anything extra after the credits roll.

Well, we’ve learned that there’s no additional scenes or extras once the movie ends.

The film stars Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Yvonne Strahovski, Jacob Tremblay and more.

The movie has been shrouded in some controversy after Olivia discovered the director, Shane Black, cast a registered sex offender in the film who had committed a crime against a child. Olivia had to contact the studio and get the scene featuring the actor taken out of the film. She also spoke out that none of her co-stars initially reached out.