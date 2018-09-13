Jennifer Morrison Joins Bella Thorne For 'Assassination Nation' Premiere in LA

Jennifer Morrison hits the red carpet in a fierce look alongside Bella Thorne and Madeline Brewer for the premiere of Assassination Nation held at ArcLight Cinemas on Wednesday night (September 12) in Hollywood.

The three actors were joined at the premiere by Bella‘s boyfriend, Mod Sun, as well as Suki Waterhouse, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Hari Nef, Charli XCX, Abra, Odessa Young, Maude Apatow, and Cody Christian.

Dove Cameron, Riverdale‘s Vanessa Morgan and influencer Teala Dunn were also seen at the event.

Assassination Nation centers on a how small town gets turned upside down when an anonymous hacker starts to reveal personal messages and secrets of thousands of people.

The flick hits theaters on September 21st.

Assassination Nation