Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 11:55 am

Jennifer Morrison Joins Bella Thorne For 'Assassination Nation' Premiere in LA

Jennifer Morrison Joins Bella Thorne For 'Assassination Nation' Premiere in LA

Jennifer Morrison hits the red carpet in a fierce look alongside Bella Thorne and Madeline Brewer for the premiere of Assassination Nation held at ArcLight Cinemas on Wednesday night (September 12) in Hollywood.

The three actors were joined at the premiere by Bella‘s boyfriend, Mod Sun, as well as Suki Waterhouse, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Hari Nef, Charli XCX, Abra, Odessa Young, Maude Apatow, and Cody Christian.

Dove Cameron, Riverdale‘s Vanessa Morgan and influencer Teala Dunn were also seen at the event.

Assassination Nation centers on a how small town gets turned upside down when an anonymous hacker starts to reveal personal messages and secrets of thousands of people.

The flick hits theaters on September 21st.

50+ pics inside from the premiere of Assassination Nation
Just Jared on Facebook
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 01
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 02
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 03
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 04
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 05
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 06
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 07
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 08
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 09
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 10
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 11
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 12
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 13
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 14
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 15
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 16
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 17
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 18
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 19
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 20
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 21
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 22
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 23
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 24
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 25
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 26
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 27
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 28
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 29
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 30
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 31
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 32
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 33
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 34
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 35
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 36
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 37
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 38
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 39
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 40
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 41
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 42
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 43
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 44
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 45
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 46
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 47
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 48
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 49
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 50
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 51
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 52
bella thorne jennifer morrison more ass nation la premiere 53

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abra, Bella Thorne, Charli XCX, Cody Christian, Dove Cameron, Hari Nef, Jennifer Morrison, Madeline Brewer, Maude Apatow, Mod Sun, Odessa Young, Rumer Willis, Suki Waterhouse, Tallulah Willis, Teala Dunn, Vanessa Morgan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr