Thu, 13 September 2018 at 7:34 pm

Joey King Joins Peter Sarsgaard & Mireille Enos at 'The Lie' Premiere at TIFF!

Joey King Joins Peter Sarsgaard & Mireille Enos at 'The Lie' Premiere at TIFF!

Peter Sarsgaard and Mireille Enos pose for a photo with writer and director Veena Sud at the premiere of their movie The Lie during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday (September 13) in Toronto, Canada.

Also in attendance at the event were co-stars Joey King, Cas Anvar, Devery Jacobs, and Patti Kim.

Mireille‘s husband Alan Ruck stepped out to show his support, as did CasThe Expanse co-star Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Peter and Mireille play “two parents who wrestle with the consequences of their teenage daughter’s (King) lethal mistake, proving just how far any parent would go to protect their child.”

FYI: Joey is wearing a Red Valentino dress, Chloe Gosselin shoes, and Colette jewelry.
Photos: Getty
