John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Attend Good+ Foundation's 'Evening of Comedy & Music' Benefit!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are supporting a great cause!

The two were among the many stars in attendance at GOOD+ Foundation’s Evening Of Comedy + Music Benefit at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday evening (September 12) in New York City.

The GOOD+ Foundation is a national nonprofit founded by Jessica Seinfeld that provides training and support to fathers and families living in poverty. The event raised nearly $2 million for the organization’s work helping families build stability and create an upward trajectory for their children.

The night included performances from Jerry Seinfeld, Leslie Jones, Gad Elmaleh and Sebastian Maniscalco.

John performed hits including “Love Me Now” and “All of Me,” while Common performed alongside Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins of his supergroup, August Greene. Michael Strahan and Seth Meyers both made special guest appearances on stage.

Attendees included Naomi Watts, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Victoria Justice, Chris Harrison, Beth Stern, Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs, Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos, Baron Davis, Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant.

Amy Schumer and Michael Rapaport stopped by the post-performance party to congratulate Jessica and Jerry as well.