Johnny Depp Arrives at the Airport in Tokyo

Johnny Depp is heading abroad.

The 55-year-old Murder On The Orient Express actor was spotted arriving at Narita International Airport on Thursday (September 13) in Tokyo, Japan.

Johnny wore a striped beret, mirrored sunglasses and a double-breasted suit paired with lace-up patent boots as he made his way through the airport.

His upcoming Notorious B.I.G. thriller City of Lies has recently been pulled from its scheduled release date. The news of the release delay comes several weeks after Johnny was sued for allegedly assaulting a location manager on the film’s set. A script supervisor on the set claims she has proof it never happened, however.