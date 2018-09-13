Julie Chen Adds 'Moonves' to Her Last Name on 'Big Brother'

Julie Chen made a bold move at the end of the Big Brother live episode on Thursday (September 13) by signing off with her married name, days after husband Leslie Moonves was ousted as CEO of CBS.

The longtime host of Big Brother took a break from television this week after her husband left his job at CBS following allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and violence.

Julie is taking a leave of absence from her daily talk show The Talk, but she returned to Big Brother to host the double eviction episode.

At the end of the episode, Julie signed off by saying, “From outside the Big Brother house, I’m Julie Chen Moonves, good night.”

Julie usually signs off by saying, “I’m Julie Chen,” so it’s clear that she is standing by her husband with this statement.