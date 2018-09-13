Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 10:09 pm

Julie Chen Adds 'Moonves' to Her Last Name on 'Big Brother'

Julie Chen Adds 'Moonves' to Her Last Name on 'Big Brother'

Julie Chen made a bold move at the end of the Big Brother live episode on Thursday (September 13) by signing off with her married name, days after husband Leslie Moonves was ousted as CEO of CBS.

The longtime host of Big Brother took a break from television this week after her husband left his job at CBS following allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and violence.

Julie is taking a leave of absence from her daily talk show The Talk, but she returned to Big Brother to host the double eviction episode.

At the end of the episode, Julie signed off by saying, “From outside the Big Brother house, I’m Julie Chen Moonves, good night.”

Julie usually signs off by saying, “I’m Julie Chen,” so it’s clear that she is standing by her husband with this statement.
Just Jared on Facebook
julie chen les moonves 01
julie chen les moonves 02
julie chen les moonves 03
julie chen les moonves 04
julie chen les moonves 05
julie chen les moonves 06
julie chen les moonves 07
julie chen les moonves 08
julie chen les moonves 09
julie chen les moonves 10
julie chen les moonves 11
julie chen les moonves 12
julie chen les moonves 13
julie chen les moonves 14
julie chen les moonves 15
julie chen les moonves 16
julie chen les moonves 17
julie chen les moonves 18
julie chen les moonves 19
julie chen les moonves 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Big Brother, Julie Chen, Leslie Moonves

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr