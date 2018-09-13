Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 11:44 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might be heading down the aisle a lot sooner than we’d think!

The 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model were spotted arriving at a courthouse – where marriage licenses are issued on Thursday afternoon (September 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was reportedly extremely emotional at the Marriage Bureau where eyewitnesses said he was crying and at one point said, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby,” according to TMZ.

During their visit, Justin even said to a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.”

The couple became engaged earlier in the summer, but haven’t publicly spoken about a wedding date just yet.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr