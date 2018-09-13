Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might be heading down the aisle a lot sooner than we’d think!

The 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model were spotted arriving at a courthouse – where marriage licenses are issued on Thursday afternoon (September 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was reportedly extremely emotional at the Marriage Bureau where eyewitnesses said he was crying and at one point said, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby,” according to TMZ.

During their visit, Justin even said to a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.”

The couple became engaged earlier in the summer, but haven’t publicly spoken about a wedding date just yet.