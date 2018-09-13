Justin Bieber's Manager Used to Worry He Would Die From 'So Much Crap In His System'

Music manager Scooter Braun went on Van Lathan‘s The Red Pill Podcast and spoke about his client, Justin Bieber, and how he used to worry he would die in his sleep.

“I thought he was going to die,” Scooter said on the podcast about Justin, 24. “I thought he was going to go to sleep one night and have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning.”

“There was a time where I would go to sleep almost every night, when he had the money to fly away from me, and I was worried every night that I was going to lose him,” he continued.

“I think that he made a conscious choice for himself to change. It wasn’t until one day he woke up and said, ‘Hey, I need to talk to you. I don’t want to be this person anymore.’ He made the decision to change and actually put that into action. The result is who he’s become today,” Scooter added.