Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 12:31 pm

Kate Beckinsale Always Has Butter in Her Luggage When She Goes on Trips

Kate Beckinsale shows off her flawless style while hosting an event for Russell Hobbs on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.

The actress recently made the interesting reveal that she always packs butter when she’s traveling so she can make her bulletproof coffee.

“I find it quite hard to get a hold of. If I’m going from one city to another I’ll put some in my suitcase to make sure I have it. I’m the crazy person traveling with butter,” Kate told People.

“When I did Pearl Harbor they had me on a very strict low-fat diet. I remember my mum coming and visiting me and going, ‘You look so old.’ I was 24 and I had lines on my face because I didn’t have enough fat,” Kate recalled. “And so now, I remember very early on meeting a great nutritionist and they said, ‘One day everyone is going to say don’t eat low-fat margarine or they are going to say eat butter or eat olive oil.’ And it did take quite a long time, but I really noticed if I can eat coconut oil and butter and things like that, obviously in moderation, it makes almost an immediate effect on your skin.”

She continued, “I don’t think it is a myth. I think you can see the difference in a week or two.”

FYI: Kate is wearing Marchesa.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Instar Images
