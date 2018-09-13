Kate Upton Cradles Baby Bump at Athletic Wear Launch in NYC!

Kate Upton is all smiles as she arrives at the launch of her new fashion collaboration with Copper Fit on Thursday afternoon (September 13) at the Empire State Building in New York City.

The 26-year-old model/actress showed off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting gray dress and gold sneakers as she stepped out to promote her “Strong4Me Fitness” collection.

At the event, Kate opened up about the collab, saying she wants to encourage women “to really put yourself first and feel confident with yourself by being healthy…and to encourage them to get out, be active and put themselves first and get back to the place of loving themselves.”

This is the first child for Kate and husband Justin Verlander.

