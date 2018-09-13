Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 11:21 pm

Keira Knightley Has Seen 'Love Actually' Less Times Than You'd Think!

Keira Knightley walks the red carpet with co-star Dominic West at the premiere of their movie Colette on Thursday (September 13) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress wore a floral dress earlier in the day for an appearance on Good Morning America and she also stepped out on Wednesday for an interview at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. See more pics in the gallery!

Keira is the star of Love Actually, one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. She revealed on GMA that she’s seen the film way less than you’d expect.

“I only saw it once when it first came out,” Keira admitted. “I’ve only seen it once.”

“I watch it all once—I’m like, ‘Ok cool,’” she added of watching her movies. “It just feels a bit weird to sit down and watch your own thing, but I’m not in it very much, so actually I’ll watch the rest of it and then I’ll really enjoy it.”

FYI: Keira is wearing a Bora Aksu dress and jacket at GMA. She is wearing a Valentino top and pants with Jimmy Choo shoes at Colbert.
