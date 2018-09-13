Kendall Jenner Shoots Fashion Campaign at Chantilly Castle in France

Kendall Jenner looks chic in several different look while shooting a fashion campaign at Château de Chantilly on Thursday afternoon (September 13) in France.

The 22-year-old model, who skipped walking in New York Fashion Week, was spotted in a handful of different outfits for the shoot.

Kendall even shared a video of her riding a horse at the location, earlier in the day, on her Instagram Stories.

Later on after the shoot, Kendall was seen arriving back at her hotel in Paris for some rest before dinner.

