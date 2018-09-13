Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 2:05 pm

Kendall Jenner Shoots Fashion Campaign at Chantilly Castle in France

Kendall Jenner Shoots Fashion Campaign at Chantilly Castle in France

Kendall Jenner looks chic in several different look while shooting a fashion campaign at Château de Chantilly on Thursday afternoon (September 13) in France.

The 22-year-old model, who skipped walking in New York Fashion Week, was spotted in a handful of different outfits for the shoot.

Kendall even shared a video of her riding a horse at the location, earlier in the day, on her Instagram Stories.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Later on after the shoot, Kendall was seen arriving back at her hotel in Paris for some rest before dinner.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 01
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 02
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 03
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 04
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 05
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 06
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 07
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 08
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 09
kendall jenner chantilly chateau photo shoot 10

Photos: BackGridUSA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr
  • candidness

    No one hired Kendull, that’s why she was not walking in any NYFW show. Her nepotism model career is as good as dead.

  • No_Reply

    Nobody wanted her – she didn’t take time off, not with the biggest fashion show in the world going on. That comment she made about being selective and so on has come back to bite her in the ass.